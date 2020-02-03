Bitcoin price is stuck within a sideways ranging channel. The consolidation in the price is likely to lead to a breakout that could eventually touch $9,700. Bitcoin sped through the weekend session …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD nurtures a massive potential breakout - February 2, 2020
- Bitcoin Bull Market is Here But Will Not Top $100K in 2020 Says Trader - February 2, 2020
- Masterminding Fintech News with Bitcoin - February 2, 2020