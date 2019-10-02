Bitcoin’s monthly and weekly close left an indeterminate market model as it closed above support at $8,200. The daily and intraday chart have the market sitting above a macro resistance level that is …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Macro Resistance Turned Support — Will it Hold? - October 2, 2019
- Op Ed: Bitcoin and the Dawn of the Negative Interest Rate Era - October 2, 2019
- Ohio suspends payment of business taxes using bitcoin - October 2, 2019