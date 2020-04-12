Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most dominant digital asset, has failed another attempt to sustain above the 6900 levels so far this Easter Sunday. The price turned south, thereafter, no flirting with daily …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Range-play extends on Easter, bearish bias still intact - April 12, 2020
- Visa to launch debit card offering bitcoin rewards - April 12, 2020
- Bitcoin Price in Danger of Dropping Below $6K if Weekly Close Fails - April 12, 2020