For the seventh time in the last three weeks, Bitcoin has been rejected at the resistance area of $28,600. Analysts are therefore divided on whether the Bitcoin price is on the verge of another …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price At Pivotal Point, Which Comes First: $25,000 Or $30,000? - April 10, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Price Today, 10 April 2023: BTC Up 1.38% On Yesterday - April 10, 2023
- CPI to spark dollar ‘massacre’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - April 10, 2023