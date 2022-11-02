Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the crypto market have been in a bear market for almost a year. The top cryptocurrency has seen its market valuation plummet by more than $900 billion in the said period, …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin price bottom takes shape as ‘old coins’ hit a record 78% of supply - November 2, 2022
- Who is Satoshi Nakamoto and what does the 14-year-old bitcoin white paper mean for the cryptocurrency today? - November 2, 2022
- Bitcoin and Ethereum keep their heads above key support lines, DOGE starts to reverse - November 2, 2022
Discussion about this post