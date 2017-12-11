Bitcoin Price Bounces Up On Futures Trading

The CBOE Futures Exchange for bitcoin is open for the business — and bitcoin’s price is up as a result. After about two hours of trading after the 6 pm (EST) launch December 10, futures were up 10 percent, which stopped all trading for two minutes.
