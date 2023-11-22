The U.S. arm of Bittrex shut down in March, thanks to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit and statements it was insufficiently “economically viable.” Although the company and the SEC reached a $29 million settlement, that did not stop it from closing shop in the U.S.
