March 20: the Bitcoin (BTC) price broke the $9,000 mark today after a rough start to the year in which the price decreased by nearly 70 percent from the December high of $20,000. Following the December high the BTC price has moved downward in fits and starts.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Breaks $9,000, Doesn’t Stay For Long - March 20, 2018
- Bitcoin Daily: Trump Bans Petro Crypto; N.Y. Town Outlaws Crypto Mining - March 20, 2018
- Bitcoin’s Blockchain Contains “Hundreds of Links” to Child Pornography - March 20, 2018