Most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies are reporting moderate gains on the day, as Bitcoin breaks the $9,300 mark again. Bitcoin breaks the $9,300 mark again as most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies report …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Breaks $9,300 as Alts See Moderate Gains - November 2, 2019
- Former US Congressman Ron Paul Receives His First Bitcoin - November 2, 2019
- Suspect arrested over ‘Bitcoin of the Middle East’ scam - November 2, 2019