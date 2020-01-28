Bitcoin bulls pushed the price above a key level at $9,119 and are now aiming to set a daily higher high above $9,200. #Bitcoin’s rally continues as bulls now aim to flip $9,119 to support but is the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Breaks Through Key Resistance as Traders Target $9.2K - January 27, 2020
- Bitcoin bounces off key moving average to trigger bullish momentum - January 27, 2020
- Bitcoin Cash pumps over 14% in 24 hours - January 27, 2020