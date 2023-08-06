To invalidate the bullish take, he concluded, Bitcoin would need a weekly close below its 200-week simple moving average (SMA), currently at $27,235, per data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price can go ‘full bull’ next month if 200-week trendline stays - August 6, 2023
- Closing Bell: Bitcoin ETF USD up on Tuesday (EBIT-U) - August 6, 2023
- Featured Story | Tether Is Going on a Bitcoin Buying Spree, but It Should Be Holding Cash - August 6, 2023