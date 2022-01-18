Bitcoin price can’t find its footing, but BTC fundamentals inspire confidence in traders

Data shows traders still feel confident about BTC price because the futures premium and other fundamentals show no signs of stress. Bitcoin’s (BTC) sudden crash on Jan. 10 caused the price to trade …
