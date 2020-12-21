Bitcoin Price Caps Best Week in 20 Months With 23% Gain

Bitcoin has gained 23% since Monday, ending the week trading just below $23,500 with its best weekly performance since April 2019, measured by percentage increase. Throughout its monster weekly rally, …
