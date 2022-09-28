Analysts claim “mega whales” will make it very difficult for BTC traders to flip $20,000 to support. Bitcoin ( BTC) staged a welcome comeback after the Sept. 28 Wall Street open as bulls faced off …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin-sterling volumes spike to record high as British currency flounders - September 28, 2022
- Bitcoin price charges higher, but whales line up to sell BTC at $20K - September 28, 2022
- Bitcoin’s 6-Month Put-Call Skew Continuing to Climb - September 28, 2022