Bitcoin was struggling to stay above $4,400 Friday as cryptocurrency’s market up approaches $150 bln for the fourth time. Data from Coinmarketcap and Bitcointicker show brief periods trading above the previously insignificant barrier, before coming down …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Chillout Gets Traders Moongazing As Market Cap Flirts With $150 bln - October 8, 2017
- Why Bitcoin and Ethereum will soon be everywhere (for reals) - October 7, 2017
- Bitcoin Exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex Issue Guidance Before SegWit2X Hard Fork - October 7, 2017