Bitcoin had last closed above $13,000 on Jan. 15, 2018, six weeks after bitcoin closed above $13,000 for the first time on its way to an all-time high of $19,892, according to Coinbase market data.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Closes Above $13K for First Time Since January 2018 - October 25, 2020
- Bitcoin Hits Major Milestone; Paypal Embraces Crypto - October 25, 2020
- How to build a crypto mining rig in 2020 to earn Bitcoin and Ether - October 25, 2020