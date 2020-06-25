Bitcoin Price Could Hit $50,000 If Large Investors Allocate 1% Of Funds On BTC
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-06-24
New research suggested that when institutional investors could allocate a small portion of their money to Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency could move past up $50,000.
