In an announcement late Tuesday, popular cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase said it was allowing trade of Bitcoin Cash — a rival to the more common Bitcoin, technically called a “fork” — on its exchange. The move led to big changes in the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin falls almost 20 percent from recent peak to one-week low - December 20, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Crashes After Coinbase Starts Bitcoin Cash Trading - December 19, 2017
- Bitcoin exchange Coinbase allows trading in Bitcoin Cash - December 19, 2017