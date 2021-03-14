Bitcoin price dips below $60K — But here’s why a bigger rally may be brewing

Bitcoin (BTC) pared some gains, dipping below $60,000 on March 14, a day after setting a new all-time high of $61,950 on Binance. However, on-chain data indicates that the uptrend is likely to …
