Bitcoin’s price has briefly dropped to $7,000 – its lowest level since May. Next losses may extend to falling channel support at $6,800, with a weekly chart indicator reporting the strongest bearish …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- HODLers Are ‘In the Money’ Despite Bitcoin’s Drop to Six-Month Lows - November 23, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Dips to Six-Month Low of $7,000 - November 23, 2019
- The Case for a Bitcoin ETF - November 23, 2019