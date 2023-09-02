Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have given up recent gains, after the Securities and Exchange Commission delayed decisions on whether to approve [spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds]( …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SEC delays decision on spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds. What that means for investors - September 2, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Drops Back After SEC Delays Fund Decisions - September 2, 2023
- SEC To Approve Bitcoin ETF Soon, Says Former Chairman - September 2, 2023