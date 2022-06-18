Bitcoin price drops below $20,000 for the first time since late 2020 as crypto selloff quickens
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2022-06-18
The price of Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, dropped as much as 9% to under $19,000 Saturday. Bitcoin was last at this level in late 2020.
