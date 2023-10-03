Bitcoin ( BTC) price gained 6% from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2 but after failing to break the $28,500 resistance, the price dropped by 4.5% on the same day. This decline happened because of the disappointing …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price drops its early week gains — Here is why - October 3, 2023
- Here’s how Bitcoin investors can trade the tension surrounding a U.S. government shutdown - October 3, 2023
- Canadian Exchange TMX Soon to Start Bitcoin Futures Trading - October 3, 2023