Bitcoin (BTC) traders saw continued downward pressure after the 5.5% decline in BTC price on March 7. Increased odds of further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and regulatory pressure in cryptocurrencies explain some of the movement.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price drops to $20.8K as regulatory and macroeconomic pressure mounts - March 9, 2023
- Bitcoin Dips Below $21K to Reach Lowest Level In 7 Weeks as Silvergate Bank Shutdown Shakes Investors - March 9, 2023
- Bitcoin Miner Hut 8 Talks Operational Issues and U.S. Bitcoin Corp. Merger in Earnings Call - March 9, 2023