The U.S. dollar index (DXY) is gaining ground more rapidly than Bitcoin after fresh economic data surprises from Washington. Bitcoin ( BTC) hit its highest in almost a week on Feb. 15 as “extremely …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price eyes $23K despite US dollar strength hitting 6-week high - February 15, 2023
- Bitcoin retests $22.8k as hashrate hits 300 EH/s - February 15, 2023
- Hashrate de Bitcoin alcanza los 300 EH/s y le da un respiro al sector - February 15, 2023