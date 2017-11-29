The price of bitcoin fell more than $1,000 in the span of about 10 minutes on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (BPI) today, just hours after the cryptocurrency set an all-time high above $11,000. Beginning about 19:20 UTC, sell orders began piling up on …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s price is collapsing and people can’t trade because two big exchanges have crashed - November 29, 2017
- Breakingviews – Hadas: Bitcoin at $10,000 is even more dangerous - November 29, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Falls $1,000 in Minutes to Erase 24-Hour Gains - November 29, 2017