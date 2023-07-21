Bitcoin fell on Friday morning in Asia as other top 10 cryptocurrencies traded mixed. Bitcoin again slipped below support at US$30,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price falls, heads for weekly loss; Ether flat, Matic leads gainers, Solana the losers - July 20, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Sinks Into Neutral Territory, a Sign of Investor Uncertainty - July 20, 2023
- Crypto Firm Says ETF Could Increase Bitcoin Demand by $30 Billion. Don’t Bank On It. - July 20, 2023