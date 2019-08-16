Bitcoin investors are no longer as buoyant as they were three months ago, judging by the latest readings from the Crypto Fear and Greed Index. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index is posting its most …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Fear & Greed Index Back to ‘Extreme Fear’ Dec 2018 Lows - August 16, 2019
- Researchers: Bitcoin Price Drop Not Caused by $3B Ponzi BTC Dump - August 16, 2019
- Bitcoin Defends Price Support, But Bear Case Still Intact - August 16, 2019