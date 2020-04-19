Bitcoin Price Fighting to Close Week Above Key $7,200 Resistance Level

On Saturday Bitcoin (BTC) price punched a hole through the $7,200 resistance, rallying all the way to $7,293 to briefly escape the resistance cluster the price has been trapped within since April 6.
