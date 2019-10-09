Bitcoin Price Finally Hits $8,300, Highest Single-Day Jump In Five Weeks

There are signs of slight bullishness for Bitcoin as it reemerged above the $8,000 level. After visiting a low of $7763.54 on Monday, Bitcoin (BTC) capped off its biggest daily gain of 4.47 percent in …
