Bitcoin price (BTC) bulls looked as if they were taking charge last week as BTC/USD rose by over $1,000, albeit momentarily. Bitcoin rallied throughout the week from a low of $7,760 on Oct. 7 to over …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Flatlines at $8.4K as Bollinger Bands Predict Breakout - October 13, 2019
- Bitcoin edges higher toward $8,500, looks to snap four-week losing streak - October 13, 2019
- Bitcoin’s Existential Risks; New Crypto Tax Rules - October 13, 2019