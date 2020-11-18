Bulls pushed Bitcoin price to $18K but analysts believe a ‘shallow’ correction must occur before a new all-time high …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Shoots Past $18,000 for the First Time Since December 2017 - November 18, 2020
- Bitcoin explodes above $18,000, taking its market capitalization to an all-time high — and it’s even exciting Hollywood - November 18, 2020
- Bitcoin price hits $18K but traders expect ‘shallow’ pullback before new high - November 18, 2020