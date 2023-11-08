Bitcoin bulls attempt to break higher as Fed liquidity upends quantitative tightening in place since 2021. Bitcoin (BTC) hit new nine-month highs on March 17 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price hits $27K in new 9-month high as Fed injects $300B – Cointelegraph - November 8, 2023
- Bitcoin Ordinals Volumes Spiked After ORDI Lists on Binance - November 8, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction 2024: What Does Rainbow Chart Says? – Analytics Insight - November 7, 2023