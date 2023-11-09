The Bitcoin price has hit $37,000, making good on all the losses suffered since TerraUSD imploded 18 months ago, but in-the-know traders think Bitcoin ETF Token ($BTCETF) is a Bitcoin alternative with greater potential.
