The price of Bitcoin in Nigeria has exploded to $68,000, which is $20,000 higher than the current global market rate, primarily because of the current exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the …
Read Full Story
- Ark’s Cathie Wood says she’s still ‘very positive’ on bitcoin – helping the price rise back past $50,000 - February 24, 2021
- Bitcoin Price Hits $68,000 In Nigeria: Here’s Why - February 24, 2021
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Will Have $100 Trillion Valuation, Says MicroStrategy CEO - February 24, 2021