Bitcoin’s price was quoted in five digits across cryptocurrency exchanges earlier today, but the breakout into $10,000 was short-lived. The number one cryptocurrency by market value jumped to $10,350 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Hits Five-Week High Above $10,000 - October 26, 2019
- Bitcoin Surges 15% in Bounce Back From Lowest in Five Months - October 26, 2019
- Bitcoin Rallies Close To 40% In 24 Hours - October 26, 2019