Bitcoin has hit a record high against the Japanese Yen following a 25 per cent price increase over the last two weeks for the cryptocurrency. A recent resurgence for bitcoin has coincided with a dip …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why is bitcoin going up? Analyst explains as price breaks $52,000 - February 19, 2024
- Bitcoin ETF Inflows Doubled to $2.3B Last Week, Fueling BTC’s Rise to $52,000: Fineqia - February 19, 2024
- Bitcoin price hits record high in Japan as fresh inflows fuel rally - February 19, 2024