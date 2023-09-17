After forming successive Doji candlestick patterns on the weekly chart for the past three weeks, Bitcoin (BTC) is on target to end the week on a positive note. This is an early sign that the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price holds $26K as MKR, AAVE, RUNE and RNDR flash bullish signals - September 17, 2023
- A Sudden ‘Critical Breakthrough’ Has Exploded The Price Of This Small Bitcoin Rival 500% To An $8 Billion Market Cap - September 17, 2023
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Sees Losses As Toncoin Becomes Top Gainer - September 17, 2023