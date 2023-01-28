Is Bitcoin in a state of consolidation or accumulation? Read on to know more about BTC’s current condition and its price analysis …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Holds Above $23,000 – Consolidation or Accumulation? - January 27, 2023
- Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $23K, White House Urges Congress to ‘Step Up’ Crypto Regulation - January 27, 2023
- Bitcoin set for ~2% weekly gain as signs of inflation slowing renew risk-on sentiment - January 27, 2023