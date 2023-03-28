The price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell 3.6% to $26,900 after Binance and CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao were sued by the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on March 27. To date, Binance has …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price holds its ground in the wake of CFTC case against Binance - March 28, 2023
- The New York Couple Behind El Salvador’s Bitcoin Experiment - March 28, 2023
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Drops on CFTC’s Suit vs. Binance - March 28, 2023