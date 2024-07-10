According to on-chain market intelligence and analytics platform CryptoQuant, Bitcoin Exchange Netflow data from BitMEX has recorded the second-largest Bitcoin outflow in history. Historically, the Exchange Netflow indicator on BitMEX has shown a strong inverse correlation with Bitcoin price movements.
