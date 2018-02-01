Bitcoin and every other cryptocurrency is plunging amid fear and worry over its future. Bitcoin has fallen nearly 10 per cent over the day, from an already low point over the last week. It’s now fallen to nearly $9,000, a long way from the nearly $20,000 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Watch: Bitcoin Prices Fall Amid Reports Of India Crypto Regulation - February 1, 2018
- ‘Safer’ Ways to Own Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies - February 1, 2018
- Bitcoin price latest: Cryptocurrency values plunge amid Facebook ban, new regulation and heists - February 1, 2018