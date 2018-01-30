The value of bitcoin skyrocketed in 2017, and its rapid rise generated huge amounts of interest in it and other types of cryptocurrency. However, bitcoin is notoriously volatile, and numerous financial experts have advised people not to get involved …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin tumbles again - January 30, 2018
- Bitcoin price – latest updates: Cryptocurrency value falls after South Korea introduces regulation - January 30, 2018
- Why Bitcoin Mining In China Will Decline In 2018 - January 30, 2018