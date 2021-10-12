Bitcoin price – live: Mystery whale makes huge BTC purchase as crypto market value closes in on Apple

The price of bitcoin is once again surging at the start of the week, amid a fresh wave of positive news in the crypto space. The cryptocurrency reached above $57,000 on Monday to hit a fresh …
