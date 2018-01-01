Bitcoin price – live updates: Cryptocurrency value drops steadily after heavy recent slumps

The value of bitcoin continues to fluctuate unpredictably after a tumultuous period for the cryptocurrency. After hitting a new record high when it passed the $19,850 mark in mid-December, it tumbled rapidly, falling to below $12,000 within days.
