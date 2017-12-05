The value of bitcoin has remained somewhat steady after recent highs and slumps. The cryptocurrency, which is attracting a huge amount of mainstream attention, hit the $11,850 mark on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of $11,831 that was set …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- There Could Be As Many As 200 Bitcoin Billionaires in the World Right Now - December 5, 2017
- Bitcoin price – live updates: Cryptocurrency value holds steady after hitting new record high - December 5, 2017
- Overbought? Bitcoin Eyes $12k, But Correction Possible - December 5, 2017