“Risk appetite takes a hit.” Even before the downside gathered speed, warnings were in place for Bitcoin and altcoins, with markets treading water since BTC/USD hitting all-time highs in mid-March. Now, key support levels were fading, with neither $ …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price loses $60K support to hit 2-month lows - May 1, 2024
- $300 Billion ‘Perfect Storm’ Bitcoin Price Crash Under $60,000 Suddenly Accelerates As Ethereum, XRP And Crypto Brace For Shock Fed Flip - May 1, 2024
- Bitcoin Is a Multi-Decade Story That Will Eat Other Massive Asset Classes, Says Macro Expert Lyn Alden - May 1, 2024