rallying is always a boon for exchanges: more trading volume means more revenue for an exchange. And if there is much hype around the increasing price, it builds the zeal for speculation that attracts …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Exchange FCoin Insolvent After Revealing Up to $130M Bitcoin Shortfall - February 17, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Manipulation: Binance CEO Reveals Truth About Exchanges Manipulating Prices - February 17, 2020
- How Bitcoin Is Used to Promote Human Rights: Stories From Activists and Refugees - February 17, 2020