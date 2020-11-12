Price consolidation and correction could be on the horizon for Bitcoin, but analysts agree it would soon resume its uptrend to hit a price milestone by Christmas.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price May See Correction Before Surging To $20,000 By Christmas, Analysts Suggest - November 11, 2020
- Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin ATM Installations Jump By 85 Pct; Argentinian Lawmaker To Introduce Crypto Bill - November 11, 2020
- Fund execs offer $1M bets that Bitcoin’s S2F model won’t come true - November 11, 2020