The recent slump in volatility will spark a Bitcoin rally, says Kraken, adding that most previous volatility slumps were followed by an average of +150% price upsurge.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price May Surge 200% In Coming Months Based On Volatility Data, Kraken Says - August 14, 2020
- $12K Bitcoin Price in Sight as Retail, Institutional Traders Turn ‘Greedy’ - August 14, 2020
- $2M-Worth Bitcoin, Other Crypto Sent To Terrorist Groups ‘To Buy Weapons’ Seized By Justice Department - August 14, 2020